Hezbollah's path resolute, deeply rooted in sacrifice: MP

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ali Ammar, a parliamentary member of the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc, stressed that Hezbollah will remain unwavering in its path of resistance and in upholding the legacy of its martyred leaders, foremost among them martyrs Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine.

He delivered his remarks during a ceremony marking the first anniversary of the martyrdom of Resistance leader Ali Karaki, reaffirming that the movement’s course is deeply rooted in sacrifice and resilience.

Ammar underscored that the Israeli enemy continues its aggression against Lebanon, dismissing public rumors claiming that Hezbollah's lack of response stems from weakness and impotence. Instead, he emphasized that Hezbollah's strategy is one of calculated strength rather than retreat, a primary result of its supporters' steadfastness and resolve.

Turning to the memorial stand in the Raouche area of Beirut, which took place yesterday in honor of Sayyed Nasrallah and Sayyed Safieddine, Ammar stressed that it was the government's duty to take a responsible stance.

He also slammed Prime Minister Nawaf Salam's discontent with the matter as a "negative position" for someone entrusted with representing the country.

In this context, he praised Hezbollah's martyred leaders as the "people and nation's most honorable sons," stressing that paying tribute to their memories must not be turned into a platform of denial or objection.

