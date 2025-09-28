Sheikh Qassem: Loyalty to Sayyed Nasrallah’s Path; Resistance Will Not Abandon Field

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hezbollah Secretary General, His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem, delivered a keynote address during the central ceremony marking the first anniversary of the martyrdom of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, reiterating Hezbollah’s unwavering loyalty to the Resistance path and affirming that the blood of the martyrs continues to illuminate the journey of liberation and dignity.

At the opening, Sheikh Qassem saluted the esteemed attendees and all official representatives from Lebanon and abroad, hailing their presence as a testimony to the enduring impact of the martyrs.

Addressing the master of the nation’s martyrs, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Sheikh Qassem affirmed, “Hezbollah’s journey was forged by your thought, spirit, and blood. It represents the banner of the Resistance that will be victorious.”

He stressed that although Nasrallah’s martyrdom was deeply painful, his presence remains radiant, inspiring and guiding the Resistance across Lebanon and the wider region.

Sheikh Qassem emphasized that Sayyed Nasrallah was not only Lebanon’s leader but an international Resistance figure, “The Resistance has taken root across the region and the world, and you, the international Resistance leader, inspire the free people in every country. You are the master of the martyrs of the nations and the world, and the leader who inspires the free people across the globe.”

Renewing Hezbollah’s pledge, Sheikh Qassem vowed continued adherence to Nasrallah’s path, “We remain loyal to our pledge, O Nasrallah, we followed you during your absence, and we will continue to follow your path as it endures. We will not abandon the field, and we will not give up our weapons. As you taught us, we will not abandon you, O Hussein.”

His Eminence recalled the milestones of Hezbollah’s Resistance journey under Sayyed Nasrallah’s leadership, from the confrontations of 1993 and 1996, to the liberation of 2000, the July 2006 divine victory, and the liberation of border areas in 2017. He stressed that the Resistance remains a source of pride, dignity, and steadfastness for the Lebanese people, “The Resistance you rooted embodies pride and dignity, weapons and strength. Children grow up with loftiness while families draw from a spring of purity.”

Qassem further recalled Nasrallah’s immortal declaration, “The era of defeats is over and the era of victories has come.”

He affirmed that this legacy still governs the soul of the Resistance and the confrontation with the Zionist enemy, “We live in the era of victories in our souls and in the face of our enemies.”

Turning to the memory of Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, Sheikh Qassem praised his pivotal role as a supporter and companion to Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, “You, Sayyed, were a support to the master of the nation’s martyrs, and we shared the path with one heart.”

He highlighted Sayyed Safieddine distinguished career in leadership and service, noting his contributions to strengthening the elements of confrontation against the Zionist enemy and to supporting the Lebanese people in various fields, “The educational field and all areas that serve people, especially the families of martyrs, bear witness to your giving and sacrifices.”

Sheikh Qassem went on to honor the martyrs who fell alongside Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, mentioning in particular the leader Ali Karaki, “whom the soil of the South and all wars know.” He explained that their sacrifices embody the very spirit of Resistance that has safeguarded Lebanon through decades of struggle.

Reflecting on the magnitude of the confrontation, His Eminence described the latest aggression as “a major global war waged with the ‘Israeli’ tool, backed by tyrannical American and European support that knew no bounds.”

Despite the intensity of this campaign, Sheikh Qassem affirmed that the Resistance stood firm, continuing the battle both on the field and on the humanitarian front by following up on the issues of displacement.

He praised the role of the fighters in halting the occupation’s army, noting that “the battle of the Almighty fighters stopped the advance of the enemy.”

Since the end of the war, he explained, Lebanon has been locked in a struggle, on one side, the Zionist enemy working tirelessly to dismantle the Resistance; on the other, the Resistance, alongside its army and people, striving to thwart those schemes.

“By the grace of God Almighty, we were able to stop the enemy’s goal of ending the Resistance,” he declared, emphasizing that the Resistance confronted the fiercest opponents in battle and endured even after the war.

Sheikh Qassem highlighted that “Israel” did not relent after the ceasefire, continuing its aggression with US backing in an attempt to secure politically what it had failed to achieve militarily.

Yet, he said, the strength of the Resistance was clear in unforgettable scenes, above all, the massive funeral procession of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, which drew millions and demonstrated the popular embrace of the Resistance.

He further pointed to Hezbollah’s political legitimacy, recalling how, along with its allies, ran in the parliamentary elections and won by acclamation in more than half of Lebanon’s towns.

Another symbol of resilience, he said, was the return of southerners directly to their border villages, choosing to reside even in the midst of destruction as a defiant message to the occupation.

Sheikh Qassem noted that Hezbollah launched a vast restoration and shelter campaign that covered more than 400,000 homes, underscoring its commitment to its people.

“We were present at all political levels, in a strong and confident manner,” he said, stressing that Hezbollah not only achieved military recovery but also advanced preparations for any confrontation with the Zionist enemy.

“We were able to remain in the field of confrontation, and they were unable to achieve in politics what they did not achieve in the field.”

Warning of the gravity of the ongoing threats, Sheikh Qassem described the American- ‘Israeli’ project as an existential threat against both Lebanon and the Resistance.

He called on the Lebanese government to place national sovereignty at the top of its agenda, “which is achieved by preventing ‘Israel’ from remaining in Lebanon.”

He exposed the reality behind calls for disarmament, “They say that they want to disarm Hezbollah, but in fact they want to disarm Lebanon, leaving only an army prepared to fight Hezbollah, while paving the way for ‘Greater Israel’. The picture has become much clearer after Barrack’s speech.”

Sheikh Qassem vowed that Hezbollah will confront any project that serves “Israel” even if it is cloaked in national rhetoric. He urged the government to shoulder its responsibilities in reconstruction and allocate a budget for it, even if modest, affirming that true national sovereignty lies in confronting the occupation, not appeasing it.

Reiterating Hezbollah’s commitment to Lebanon’s unity and renaissance, he emphasized that the country must be strong in all fields, and that “Resistance is the foundation of its strength.”

He dismissed disarmament as nothing more than an attempt to fulfill the Zionist enemy’s demands, promising, “We will not allow disarmament and we will face it with a Karbala confrontation, because we are in an existential battle.”

Turning to international obligations, Sheikh Qassem reminded the audience that Lebanon has fully implemented its part of UN Resolution 1701, while “Israel” has not.

He laid out four priorities that the Lebanese government must fulfill, stopping aggression, ensuring “Israeli” withdrawal, securing the release of detainees, and launching reconstruction.

In a sharp message to officials, he said, “You committed a sin when you decided to disarm the Resistance, so correct this sin.”

He then broadened his appeal beyond Lebanon’s borders, reminding the auditorium that the Palestinian cause has withstood concerted pressure, “For two years, ‘Israel’ has not been able to advance its project against the Palestinian people alone, so how will it be if the nation, its peoples and countries, unite?”

Sheikh Qassem used the moment to formally salute the Resistance’s closest partners and allies, thanking those he said stood shoulder to shoulder with Gaza and Palestine.

“We salute Iran, its leadership and people, the great Yemen, its leadership and people, the armed forces, Iraq, the honorable religious authority, the PMF, the scholars, the people and the government for their support of Gaza and Palestine,” he declared.

He paid tribute to Lebanon’s own legacy of struggle and solidarity, invoking historic and living leaders of Resistance, “I salute Lebanon with all its Resistance, led by the Imam of the Resistance, Sayyed Musa al-Sadr, and greetings to the Amal Movement, led by Speaker Nabih Berri, and all its Resistance fighters and families.”

Sheikh Qassem extended his salute beyond the region to the global movement of solidarity, “We salute Tunisia and the global movement to support Palestine and steadfastness throughout the world.”

Addressing directly the Resistance’s base, Sheikh Qassem underscored whom the speech was meant to rally, “I specifically address the Resistance audience, its environment, and its people in Lebanon, Palestine, and the region.”

Invoking the sanctity of sacrifice, he affirmed the permanent connection between the land and those who gave their lives for it, “This land, which was watered with this great blood, will expel the Zionists and enemies and will only belong to its people.”

Sheikh Qassem closed the address with a pledge of defiant assurance, reaffirming loyalty to the martyrs, calling for unity, and grounding Hezbollah’s stance in Resistance and reconstruction, declaring, “No one can defeat you, and together we will win and show the enemies the defeat of their scheme.”



/129