"Great Prophet" international conference celebrated in Sana'a, Yemen

AhlulBayt News Agency: The third edition of the “Great Prophet (PBUH)" international conference was launched in Sana’a, the capital of Yemen, on Saturday.

It has been organized thanks to the efforts of the Yemeni Quran Education Charity Association.

Scholars, academics, and cultural activists from inside and outside Yemen are attending the conference, which will continue for three days, the 26sep.net website reported.

The objectives of this conference have been announced as analyzing the character of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) by citing the Quran and benefiting from it in the contemporary era, institutionalizing the Quranic prophetic character in the behavior of Muslims, strengthening practical ties with the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) as a leader and role model, guiding the Islamic Ummah towards supporting the Palestinian cause, and strengthening the prophetic model in confronting arrogant powers.

This event, attended by researchers, scholars, and academics from more than 30 countries, also aims to awaken the Islamic community and strengthen the resilience of the domestic front of Islamic societies in defending the Prophet (PBUH) and Islamic sanctities, and to engage Islamic elites based on the Quranic approach in confronting the common challenges facing humanity.

The conference will discuss 252 research papers in seven main areas, including cultural and social, political and administrative, economic, educational and training, employment, handicrafts and industry, media, and security and military.

Qassem Abbas, the chairman of the conference, stated during a speech at the opening ceremony that 200 domestic research papers and 52 foreign research papers have been accepted for participation in the conference and will be discussed and presented over the course of three days.

This annual scientific conference conveys the message to the world that the Muslim Ummah is alive, the Muhammadan mission continues, the passage of centuries has not diminished it, and efforts to distort or disfigure the face of the Prophet (PBUH) have not affected it, because this mission is the message of God with which other heavenly missions ended.

The Sana’a Conference is also a platform for the unity of the Muslim Ummah and emphasizes that love for the Prophet (PBUH) is not limited to feelings and emotions, but is defined by adhering to the Prophet’s (PBUH) character and reviving Prophetic values.



