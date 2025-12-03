Human Rights Experts Urge UEFA Boycott of Israel

AhlulBayt News Agency: A coalition of prominent human rights experts and activists has called on UEFA member associations to immediately boycott Israel, citing evidence of genocide in Gaza and apartheid practices.

The group, which includes former UN Special Rapporteur Richard Falk and ex-Director of the UN Human Rights Office in New York Craig Mokhiber, issued a letter on Tuesday criticizing UEFA’s “deeply troubling” inaction after delaying a suspension vote originally set for September 30, 2025.

They warned that UEFA’s ongoing ties with the Israeli Football Association could implicate its members in violations of international law.

The letter pointed out that the International Court of Justice (ICJ) deadline for states and corporations to cut ties with illegal West Bank settlements expired on September 18, 2025.

It recalled the ICJ’s July 2024 advisory opinion, which declared Israel’s presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory unlawful and demanded its swift termination.

The activists stressed that the Israeli Football Association directly contributes to violations of international law by including at least six teams based in illegal settlements.

By funding and permitting Israeli teams to compete internationally, UEFA is accused of enabling these violations and potentially breaching international law itself.

They reminded UEFA of serious legal findings, including the ICJ’s determination of “plausible genocide” and the UN Commission of Inquiry’s conclusion that Israel has committed genocide.

Given UEFA’s refusal to suspend Israel, the activists insisted it is “urgent” for all UEFA members to boycott the Israeli Football Association, its leagues, teams, and players.

“No venue, stage, or arena in international civil society should host a state guilty of genocide and crimes against humanity,” the letter declared.

The final recommendation urged UEFA members to exclude Israel until genocide ends and accountability, justice, and Palestinian self-determination are achieved.

FIFA and UEFA continue to face growing pressure to suspend Israel from competitions over its actions in Gaza.

Despite widespread protests and comparisons to Russia’s suspension after invading Ukraine, both organizations have resisted calls for a ban.

Analysts attribute this double standard to political and commercial interests.

Critics argue that football’s governing bodies apply rules inconsistently, depending on the political influence of the country involved.

