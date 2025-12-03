Gaza Health official warns of imminent collapse amid severe medicine shortages

AhlulBayt News Agency: Alaa Helles, the director of the Hospital Pharmacy Department at Gaza’s Ministry of Health, said on Tuesday morning that health sector is facing an imminent collapse due to a severe shortage of medicines and essential medical supplies.

Dr. Helles told reporters that 55% of essential medicines and 71% of medical consumables are missing from hospitals in the Gaza Strip. In addition, 74% of cancer drugs, 56% of kidney medications, and 39% of surgical and intensive care drugs are unavailable.

He added that open-heart surgeries and specialized orthopedic operations have come to an almost complete halt.

Dr. Helles highlighted that 67% of dialysis supplies are missing, posing a direct threat to patients’ lives.

He affirmed that the shortage has led to a sharp deterioration in health conditions and rising deaths among patients with cancer, kidney disease, heart conditions, diabetes, and asthma.

Dr. Helles also noted that Israeli occupation authorities allow non-essential goods such as chocolate and phones to enter the Gaza Strip, while blocking life-saving medicines, stressing that the situation has gone beyond a crisis and reached the point of total collapse.

He warned of a looming humanitarian and health disaster if urgent measures are not taken to provide medicines and medical supplies.

