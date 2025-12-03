GMO Reports 257 Journalists Martyred in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Government Media Office (GMO) announced that the number of journalists killed in the Gaza Strip has reached 257, following the death of journalist Mahmoud Wadi earlier on Tuesday.

In a press release, the GMO stated that the toll among journalists has continued to rise since the beginning of the war on Gaza, stressing that journalists are being systematically targeted.

The statement denounced “deliberate killings and assassinations” of Palestinian journalists, urging the International Federation of Journalists, the Federation of Arab Journalists, and global media institutions to take a firm stance against these violations.

The GMO also held the Israeli occupation fully accountable for the “crimes committed against journalists,” as well as the United States administration and other countries backing the military campaign, including the United Kingdom, Germany, and France.

It further emphasized the urgent need for the international community, along with journalistic and human rights organizations, to act to bring those responsible before international courts. The statement called for strong pressure to stop Israeli attacks, ensure the safety of journalists and media workers in Gaza, and end all targeting operations against them.

