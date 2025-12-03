Palestinian Photojournalist Martyred in Israeli Strike on Khan Yunis

AhlulBayt News Agency: A Palestinian photojournalist was killed on Tuesday in an Israeli strike on central Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, marking another attack against media workers since the start of the genocide.

Media outlets confirmed the death of journalist and photographer Mahmoud Issam Wadi after an Israeli drone targeted an area in central Khan Yunis. Another journalist, 40-year-old Mohammad Abdel Fattah Mohammad Islayyeh, was injured by shrapnel in the same strike.

Earlier in the day, medical teams reported the death of Shaker Atef al-Awawda from Al-Bureij refugee camp, who was targeted by an Israeli quadcopter drone east of the camp.

In Gaza City, a young man was shot by an Israeli drone, while civil defense crews evacuated five wounded civilians and dozens of families trapped under Israeli occupation forces’ fire in eastern Gaza, in violation of the ceasefire agreement that began on October 10.

Gaza’s Civil Defense confirmed that its teams rescued five injured people, including two women and two children, from the Sanfour Junction area. The agency added that dozens of families in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood were evacuated overnight after Israeli tanks and drones surrounded residential blocks and opened heavy fire.

Local sources reported that Israeli drones launched projectiles that set homes ablaze near Sanfour Junction east of Al-Tuffah, as Israeli forces expanded the boundaries of the so-called “yellow line,” now placing more than 53 percent of Gaza’s territory under Israeli control according to the current agreement.

In southern Gaza, Israeli forces opened fire east of Khan Yunis, while artillery shelled the city’s eastern districts alongside repeated airstrikes. Israeli aircraft also heavily bombed Rafah City in the early morning hours.

Israeli violations of the ceasefire have continued for the 53rd consecutive day, with multiple areas across the Strip facing ongoing military escalation.

Since the ceasefire agreement took effect on October 10, 359 Palestinians have been killed, most of them women, children, and elderly civilians. Another 903 have been wounded to varying degrees.

