Israel Receives Items Linked to Captive in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Tuesday evening that the Israeli army had received items from the International Committee of the Red Cross believed to belong to an Israeli captive held in the Gaza Strip.

In a short statement, the office said that the relevant authorities are currently examining the belongings and samples transferred from Gaza, with plans to send them to the forensic institute for technical analysis.

Last Tuesday, the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’s armed wing, together with the al-Quds Brigades of Islamic Jihad, handed over the body of an Israeli captive as part of the “Al-Aqsa Flood” agreement with Israel.

Palestinian resistance groups have also returned 26 bodies of captives out of 28 remaining in Gaza, in line with the agreement reached under US pressure. In exchange, Israel released around 2,000 Palestinian detainees from its prisons and returned the bodies of hundreds of Palestinian victims to Gaza.

