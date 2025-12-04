Islamic Jihad, Al-Quds Brigades honor Ansarullah with “Al-Aqsa Flood Shield”

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Jihad Movement and its military wing, the Al-Quds Brigades, awarded the “Al-Aqsa Flood Shield” to the Political Bureau of Ansarullah in recognition of its steadfast support for the Palestinian cause and resistance efforts.

According to Yemen Press, through its representative in Yemen, Ahmad Baraka, the movement presented the honorary shield to Hazem Al-Assad, a member of Ansarullah’s Political Bureau, praising the Bureau’s contributions to defending the Palestinian people and their legitimate cause.

During the ceremony, Al-Assad emphasized that Ansarullah’s unwavering stance alongside the Palestinian people and their resistance is rooted in the religious, humanitarian, and moral duty of the Yemeni people to uphold the causes of the Ummah, with the Palestinian cause as a foremost priority.

He highlighted the close attention of the Leader of the Revolution, Sayyid Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, to developments in the occupied Palestinian territories, including Israel’s repeated violations of the Gaza ceasefire and ongoing aggression in Lebanon and Syria.

Al-Assad expressed gratitude to the Islamic Jihad Movement and the Al-Quds Brigades for the honor, noting that it symbolizes the strong alignment between Palestinian resistance factions and Ansarullah’s Political Bureau in confronting Israel, its American ally, and their regional proxies.

