Al-Quds Brigades Announce Martyrdom of Two Fighters in West Bank

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement, announced on Tuesday evening the martyrdom of two of its fighters in the West Bank.

According to the statement, the martyrs were Abdul Raouf Khaled Ishtayeh, a member of the Nablus Battalion, and Sultan Nidal Abdul Aziz, a fighter with the Jenin Battalion. The Brigades noted that they were killed after what it described as “a lifetime of resistance.”

The statement further explained that the two fighters had taken part in operations against Israeli occupation forces and settlers in the areas of Awarta and Kedumim. These actions, the Brigades said, were carried out “in revenge for the blood of our people in Gaza and in response to the crimes of the occupation forces and settlers in the West Bank.”

The Brigades concluded by reaffirming their commitment to the path of “resistance and jihad” until the achievement of Palestinian “liberation and return.”

The West Bank is currently witnessing an unprecedented escalation of attacks by Israeli settlers and forces against Palestinians. These assaults have resulted in at least 1,076 martyrs, around 10,700 injured, and more than 20,500 arrests during two years of genocide in the Gaza Strip.

