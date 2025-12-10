Abu Hamza: Al-Quds Brigades close file on enemy prisoners after handing over last body

AhlulBayt News Agency: Abu Hamza, the spokesperson for the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, confirmed on Tuesday that the Brigades have closed the file on enemy prisoners after handing over the last body last Wednesday, December 2, 2024, in the northern Gaza Strip.

Abu Hamza said: “We handed over the last body as part of an honorable deal resulting from a heroic battle we waged with pride, honor, and loyalty. We affirmed that enemy prisoners will not return except by a decision of the resistance, or in coffins, and perhaps they will never return.”

Abu Hamza emphasized that Al-Quds Brigades and the resistance factions have adhered to all the terms of the agreement stipulated for the first phase of the ceasefire agreement and the end of the barbaric Zionist war of extermination against our people.

He called on the mediators and guarantors to pressure the enemy to implement its obligations related to the agreement and to stop its repeated criminal violations.

