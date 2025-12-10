Dozens of Palestinian bodies recovered from Al-Shifa Hospital grounds

AhlulBayt News Agency: Gaza City’s emergency teams have recovered the bodies of 98 Palestinians from temporary burial sites at Al-Shifa Medical Complex, transferring them to official cemeteries after years of restricted access. Among the recovered were 55 individuals who remain unidentified, highlighting the enduring human toll of previous military campaigns in the area.

Officials explained that the bodies had been hastily interred within the hospital grounds during earlier periods of restricted movement, when access to cemeteries was impossible. Civil defense teams have now coordinated with forensic authorities and relevant institutions to ensure the proper identification and formal burial of the victims. The process underscores the challenge faced by communities in maintaining dignity for those lost amid prolonged violence.

Rescue personnel have warned that additional bodies may still lie within the hospital complex, and operations to recover them are expected to continue over the coming days. The painstaking work reflects the wider humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where densely populated areas and repeated military operations have left scars on both the physical landscape and the community’s social fabric.

