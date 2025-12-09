Israeli Army Violates Gaza Ceasefire for 60th Day With Strikes and Raids

AhlulBayt News Agency: For the 60th consecutive day, the Israeli occupation army has violated the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, launching attacks on residential buildings and multiple areas on Tuesday.

Local sources confirmed that the latest violations included detonating homes and buildings, alongside heavy air and artillery strikes targeting areas east of Gaza City and Rafah.

Israeli gunboats also opened fire towards the shores and beaches of Khan Yunis.

Media outlets reported that the Israeli army detonated a remote-controlled vehicle carrying explosives in Gaza City’s ash-Shuja’iya neighborhood, while warplanes carried out raids on the neighborhoods of Tuffah and az-Zeitoun.

Military vehicles fired towards the northeastern areas of al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.

A similar shooting incident was also reported in the Muraj area of northern Rafah, south of Gaza.

