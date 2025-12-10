Iranian Judiciary official condemns Gaza tragedy as stain on western civilization

AhlulBayt News Agency: Nasser Seraj, Deputy for International Affairs at Iran’s Judiciary, condemned the ongoing events in Gaza, describing them as a stain on Western civilization and an indictment of false claims regarding human rights.

Speaking at the International Conference on American Human Rights in Tehran on Human Rights Day, Seraj said the deliberate targeting of civilians and healthcare facilities constitutes war crimes under international conventions and warrants international prosecution. He stressed that global awareness is increasing about U.S. support enabling the Israeli regime’s actions.

The conference focused on exposing U.S. human rights violations and highlighted Israeli measures against Iran as a clear manifestation of what participants called American hypocrisy on human rights.

........................

End/ 257