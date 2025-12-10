Former Israeli Commander Admits Captives Killed by Israeli Strikes

AhlulBayt News Agency: A former Israeli commander has revealed that most Israeli captives in Gaza were killed when Israeli forces carried out strikes in northern Gaza without verifying their exact locations.

Nitzan Alon, who previously led an Israeli unit responsible for tracking captives, stated on Tuesday that “Israeli fire killed most of the captives in Jabalia due to intelligence gaps.”

He explained that many captives who had been taken alive to Gaza were later killed in strikes targeting the buildings where they were being held.

Alon noted that in one incident in December 2023, three captives lost their lives because of “incorrect assumptions on the ground,” though he did not elaborate further.

He added that at least one captive was killed in a strike on a building that Israeli forces knew was being used to detain captives. Alon did not disclose the total number of captives killed by Israeli strikes during the ongoing campaign in Gaza.

The former commander also pointed to the psychological impact of the strikes, saying, “The fear caused by our airstrikes was repeatedly mentioned in the captives’ testimonies.”

The Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, repeatedly released videos showing Israeli captives appealing to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his cabinet to halt attacks that endangered their lives. Despite these pleas, Israel continued its assaults.

Alon further commented on protests by families of Israeli captives, stating that neither Netanyahu’s cabinet nor the United States gave them significant consideration in ceasefire negotiations, adding that “their influence was far less than many claimed.”

