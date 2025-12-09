24th International Quran Recitation Conference Held in Dhaka

AhlulBayt News Agency: The 24th International Quran Recitation Conference, organized by Jamiaat-e-Iqra, was inaugurated at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka.

The event was attended by Bangladesh’s Minister in charge of Religious Affairs, representatives from embassies of various Islamic countries, and renowned Quran reciters from Iran, Egypt, Pakistan, the Philippines, and Bangladesh.

Speaking on the occasion, Counselor of the Iranian Cultural Center in Bangladesh, Syed Reza Mir mohammadi, said that Bangladesh is one of the most active countries in terms of international Quran-related events, and several such international Quranic programs are held here every year.

He highlighted the strong relations and effective cooperation between Iran and Bangladesh in this field.

He mentioned that the recent Iranian Quran gathering held in Dhaka received an excellent response. Iran’s internationally renowned Qari, Mehdi Gholam Nezhad, is also participating in this conference and will recite the Quran.

The Iranian Cultural Counselor further stated that the main purpose of such impactful Quranic events is to deeply understand the teachings of the Holy Quran and apply them in real life.

He stressed that to overcome the various crises facing the Muslim Ummah today, it is essential to follow the path shown by the Quran.

He added that the most pressing issue in the Muslim world today is Palestine and Gaza. This long-standing wound can only be healed by implementing the empowering teachings of the Quran. Insha Allah, through the strength of Islamic resistance and by following the ideals of the Quran, Palestine will ultimately be freed, and this holy land will be liberated from Zionist occupation.

In the second part of the program, reciters from Iran, Egypt, Pakistan, the Philippines, and Bangladesh performed beautiful Quran recitation.

During the two-week-long conference, the participating international Qaris will take part in various events across different cities of Bangladesh as part of a “Quran Tour.”