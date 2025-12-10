At least 70,366 Palestinians killed in Israeli aggression on Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: At least 70,366 Palestinians have been killed and 171,064 others wounded as a result of the continuous Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since the war began in October 2023.

The Gaza-based military of health said in a statement on Tuesday that the Strip’s hospitals received a body and 6 injured during the past 24 hours.

The statement revealed that the people killed since the ceasefire on October 11, 2025, have reached 377, with 987 wounded, in addition to the recovery of the bodies of 626 martyrs.

“Many victims remine trapped under the rubble of the destroyed buildings and on the roads, where the ambulance and Civil Defense crews are unable to reach,” it added.

