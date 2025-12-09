Senegal Imams, preachers association rejects visit of Senegalese delegation to Israel

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Senegal Imams and Preachers Association affirmed its categorical rejection and strong condemnation of the participation of what it described as a "delegation of Senegalese clerics and journalists" in a visit to Israel, stressing that this delegation does not represent the Senegalese people or its religious leadership in any way.

In a statement released today, Monday, the Association clarified that the visit completely contradicts the historical stance of the Senegalese people rejecting occupation policies, particularly since the country's religious leaders are historically known for their firm positions in supporting the Palestinian people. The Association considered such a move to be a political sin and an injustice that is inconsistent with Senegal's official positions supporting truth and justice.

The Association recalled that Senegal has chaired the UN Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People since 1975. It emphasized the necessity of not linking Senegal's name, its scholars, or its people to this isolated individual initiative which lacks any legitimacy, asserting its permanent adherence to the established diplomatic, moral, and religious stance in support of Palestine.

.................

End/ 257