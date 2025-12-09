Tensions rise as Israel accused of spying inside US-led Gaza coordination base

AhlulBayt News Agency: US and allied personnel have reported Israeli surveillance at a southern base overseeing Gaza aid under Trump’s plan, while Palestinians remain excluded.

Israeli operatives have been carrying out extensive monitoring of US personnel and foreign delegates stationed at a newly established American base in southern occupied Palestine, according to sources cited by Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen TV EN website.

The scale of intelligence gathering inside the Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) has sparked serious tensions in recent weeks, leading the base’s commander, Lt Gen Patrick Frank, to summon an Israeli counterpart and warn that “recording has to stop here,” sources revealed.

Staff members and visiting officials from other countries have also expressed concern about Israeli surveillance inside the facility. Several were advised not to share sensitive information in the building due to fears it could be intercepted and misused.

The CMCC was established in October to oversee the ceasefire, coordinate humanitarian aid, and contribute to planning Gaza’s future under Donald Trump’s 20-point proposal to end the war. Large reproductions of that document are displayed throughout the complex.

