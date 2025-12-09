Israeli military chief calls Gaza “yellow line” a new border

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli military chief of staff Eyal Zamir has publicly referred to the so-called “yellow line,” a north–south axis running through the Gaza Strip and marking Israel’s pullback point, as “a new border line” with Gaza.

Speaking to Israeli troops inside the besieged enclave on Sunday, Zamir declared, “We have operational control over large parts of the Gaza Strip and will remain on those defense lines. The yellow line is a new border line, serving as a forward defensive line for our communities and a line of operational activity.”

Israeli forces withdrew to the “yellow line” in October as part of the first phase of US President Donald Trump’s 20-point Gaza ceasefire plan with Hamas.

Zamir’s comments came despite the fact that the ceasefire agreement explicitly requires a full withdrawal of Israeli forces.

Meanwhile, a US official announced that Washington is preparing to move into the second phase of the truce plan in the coming weeks.

According to ABC News, the announcement will include the creation of a new governing body in Gaza, called the Board of Peace, along with the deployment of an “International Stabilization Force” in the strip.

It is expected that Trump will soon reveal the names of the individuals and countries participating in the mechanism as part of his announcement.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also confirmed that the second phase of the plan is “close,” noting he will discuss it during his upcoming meeting with Trump at the White House later this month.

“At the end of the month, we will hold very important conversations on how to ensure this second stage is achieved,” Netanyahu said.

