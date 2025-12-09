Gaza Health Ministry: Death toll from Israeli aggression rises to 70,365

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip announced, on Monday, that the death toll from the Israeli genocide resulting from the ongoing aggression has risen to 70,365 martyrs and 171,058 injuries since October 7, 2023.

In its daily statistical report, the ministry confirmed that hospitals in the Gaza Strip received five martyrs, including three new martyrs and two bodies recovered, and 11 injuries during the past 24 hours.

It noted that the death toll since the ceasefire on October 11, 2023, has reached 376 martyrs and injuries, in addition to the recovery of the bodies of 626 martyrs.

“Many victims are still under the rubble and in the streets, as ambulance and civil defense teams are unable to reach them at this time,” the ministry added.

