Gaza Death Toll Reaches 69,785 Since 2023 War

AhlulBayt News Agency: The death toll from the Israeli war on Gaza, which began on October 7, 2023, has risen to 69,785 martyrs, according to the health ministry’s announcement on Tuesday morning.

The ministry further reported that the total number of wounded has climbed to 170,965 individuals.

In its daily statement, the ministry confirmed that hospitals received the bodies of 10 civilians, including two victims of recent Israeli strikes.

Since the ceasefire agreement came into effect on October 10, 2025, at least 347 Palestinians have been killed and 889 others injured.

