Gaza death toll surpasses 70,100 amid ongoing war

AhlulBayt News Agency: The death toll from the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, which began on October 7, 2023, has risen to 70,100 martyrs, according to the health ministry on Saturday morning.

The ministry further reported that the total number of wounded has climbed to 170,983 individuals.

In its daily statement, the ministry confirmed that hospitals received the bodies of two civilians along with 11 injured persons during the past 48 hours.

Since the ceasefire agreement took effect on October 10, 2025, at least 354 Palestinians have been killed, 906 others wounded, and the remains of 606 martyrs have been recovered.

