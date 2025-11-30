  1. Home
  2. News Service
  3. Middle East

Gaza death toll surpasses 70,100 amid ongoing war

30 November 2025 - 07:46
News ID: 1755682
Source: Palestine Info
Gaza death toll surpasses 70,100 amid ongoing war

The health ministry in Gaza announced that the death toll from the Israeli war has reached 70,100, with nearly 171,000 wounded. Hospitals continue to receive casualties, including civilians. Despite the ceasefire agreement in October 2025, hundreds more Palestinians have been killed and injured.

AhlulBayt News Agency: The death toll from the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, which began on October 7, 2023, has risen to 70,100 martyrs, according to the health ministry on Saturday morning.

The ministry further reported that the total number of wounded has climbed to 170,983 individuals.

In its daily statement, the ministry confirmed that hospitals received the bodies of two civilians along with 11 injured persons during the past 48 hours.

Since the ceasefire agreement took effect on October 10, 2025, at least 354 Palestinians have been killed, 906 others wounded, and the remains of 606 martyrs have been recovered.

/129

related

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha