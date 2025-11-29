Israeli Strikes Kill Two Children in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Saturday morning, the Israeli occupation forces once again breached the ceasefire, carrying out artillery and airstrikes across Gaza that claimed the lives of at least two children.

Reports indicate that two siblings, Fadi and Jum’ah Abu Asi, were killed in an Israeli airstrike near al‑Farabi School in Bani Suheila, east of Khan Yunis.

Local sources said Israeli warplanes bombed Gaza City’s al‑Tuffah neighborhood, while helicopters fired machineguns at the towns of Bani Suheila and al‑Qarara.

Shortly after midnight, Israeli aircraft launched three raids east of Khan Yunis and another strike on Gaza City’s ash‑Shuja’iya neighborhood.

Additionally, Israeli forces shelled eastern Jabalia in northern Gaza with heavy artillery fire.

