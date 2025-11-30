EU Commissioner Lahbib barred from entering Gaza by Israel

AhlulBayt News Agency: European Union Commissioner for Equality and Crisis Management, Hadja Lahbib, announced that Israel had denied her request to enter the Gaza Strip.

Speaking on Friday at the Rafah crossing, Lahbib explained that she had intended to visit Gaza during her trip to Egypt, but Israel blocked her entry.

She highlighted that Palestinians continue to be killed daily by Israeli forces, noting that 347 Palestinians, including 67 children, have been killed since the ceasefire began on October 10.

The first phase of the ceasefire agreement took effect on October 10, following two years of war waged by Israel, with U.S. support, against Gaza since October 2023.

Lahbib added that she had hoped to cross the border to witness the situation firsthand, but Israel refused to grant her a permit. She expressed sorrow, saying Gaza has become a graveyard for thousands of civilians, including aid workers.

She stated that around 600 aid workers have been killed while attempting to save lives in what she described as one of the most dangerous places on earth. She further noted that thousands of families are living among ruins without shelter, facing the harsh winter, with experts warning of a catastrophic season ahead.

Lahbib reiterated the importance of maintaining the ceasefire and respecting international law as the only means to protect civilians.

She stressed the need to move from the first phase of the ceasefire agreement to the second.

The Commissioner pointed out that while some aid has reached Palestinians in Gaza, it remains insufficient, emphasizing the urgent need to open all crossings.

The ongoing Israeli war in Gaza has resulted in more than 69,000 martyrs and 170,000 wounded, mostly women and children, alongside widespread destruction. The United Nations has estimated reconstruction costs at approximately $70 billion.

