Mass Pro-Palestine Protest Marks International Day of Solidarity in London

AhlulBayt News Agency: Tens of thousands of demonstrators filled the central streets of London on Saturday, waving Palestinian flags and chanting slogans condemning what they described as the “genocide in Gaza” and the United Kingdom government’s complicity with the Zionist regime.

The protesters gathered to mark the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, carrying banners and placards reading “Stop the Genocide” and “Free Gaza.” The demonstration marked the thirty-third major rally held since October 2023 in support of the Palestinian cause.

According to IRNA, throughout the march, crowds chanted slogans such as “End the Occupation,” “Stop Arming Israel,” and “End the Apartheid Regime.” Participants demanded an immediate halt to the assault on Gaza, an end to UK arms exports to Israel, and full recognition of Palestinian rights.

The protest came amid heightened tensions following the UK government’s recent designation of Palestinian Action as a terrorist organization, as well as the arrest of more than 2,200 protesters since the start of the demonstrations. Despite these measures, organizers reiterated their determination to continue the rallies.

The large turnout once again underscored the widening gap between public opinion in Britain and the government’s official policy on the Gaza war, reflecting sustained public pressure for a shift in London’s approach toward Israel.

