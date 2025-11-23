Students protest Israeli ex-soldier’s role at St George’s University of London

AhlulBayt News Agency: Students at St George’s University of London staged a protest against the continued employment of economics professor Michael Ben-Gad, a former soldier in the Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF). Demonstrators argued that his presence on campus compromises student safety, particularly for Palestinian and pro-Palestinian students.

Protesters said that employing a former Israeli soldier sends a troubling message to students, especially those directly affected by the ongoing conflict in Gaza. They contended that the university’s decision contradicts its stated commitment to teaching and upholding human rights values.

Around 100 pro-Palestine students and supporters gathered outside the university in a demonstration organized by City Action for Palestine. Protesters demanded Ben-Gad’s immediate dismissal, citing his service in the IOF between 1982 and 1985.

Tensions rose when about 20 pro-Israel counter-protesters arrived. Some shouted insults, and one individual spat at demonstrators. Police did not detain or question the person involved.

Students at the protest said they no longer feel safe on campus due to the presence of a former IOF member as a teacher. A graduate criticized the university for “institutional hypocrisy,” noting that while it offers human rights courses, it employs someone linked to an army accused of committing massacres. Protesters also claimed this was not the first time the university had hired a former IOF soldier.

Ben-Gad’s military service coincided with the 1982 Sabra and Shatila massacre, in which thousands of Palestinians and Lebanese civilians were killed. His public defense of his background, including remarks such as “I am indeed, as they claim, an IOF veteran and I plan to act like one,” has fueled further controversy, particularly amid renewed scrutiny following the recent war in Gaza.

