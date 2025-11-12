Visual protest in UK urges global solidarity with imprisoned Palestinians

AhlulBayt News Agency: The streets of Westminster in central London have been marked with vivid red symbols as part of a new campaign titled “Free Palestinian Hostages.” The initiative seeks to raise awareness about the thousands of Palestinians currently imprisoned by Israel and to spotlight their ongoing suffering.

Campaign organizers report that approximately 9,100 Palestinians are detained by Israel, including 3,544 under administrative detention without formal charges, 400 children, 53 women, 16 doctors, and 300 individuals serving life sentences.

The campaign is currently centered on the stories of imprisoned doctors, women, and children. Through red ribbons, posters, and visual installations across prominent London locations, organizers aim to humanize their plight and amplify their voices.

Volunteers are also producing short videos to circulate on social media and news platforms, with the goal of transforming the campaign into a global movement that invites participation from people everywhere.

Organizers explained that red was chosen as the campaign’s visual symbol to represent both the blood of Palestinian martyrs and the suffering endured in Israeli prisons. As one of the colors of the Palestinian flag, red has become a powerful emblem of resistance and remembrance.

The campaign operates without a formal organizational name, maintaining an inclusive and global character. Its core message is to remind the world that Palestinian detainees must not be forgotten, and that securing their freedom is a shared moral duty.

