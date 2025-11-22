UK police arrest London protesters opposing ban on Palestine Action

AhlulBayt News Agency: UK police made a number of arrests Thursday outside the Justice Ministry in London after protesters staged a silent demonstration against the government’s decision to proscribe the Palestine Action activist group.

Demonstrators held signs that read: “I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action.”

Police have not confirmed how many people were detained in London, where around 100 people were gathered.

Protests also took place Tuesday in Nottingham, Gloucester, Truro, Northampton, Oxford, Leeds, Newcastle, Cardiff, Aberystwyth, and Edinburgh.

The protest was organized by Defend Our Juries, which is holding demonstrations in 18 towns and cities from Nov. 18-29, demanding the lifting of the ban.

“The Terrorism Act is being weaponized to silence the public. We will continue to resist until the ban is lifted," the group said on the US social media company X.

Palestine Action was proscribed July 5 under anti-terror legislation following alleged attacks on the UK facilities of an Israel-based defense firm and damage to two military aircraft at RAF (Royal Air Force) Brize Norton.

The ban makes membership of, or support for, the direct-action network a criminal offense carrying a maximum sentence of 14 years.

Huda Ammori, the group’s co-founder, is taking legal action against then-Home Secretary Yvette Cooper’s decision to outlaw the organization.

A court hearing is scheduled for late November.

