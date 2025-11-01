London protest condemns western role in Sudan war

AhlulBayt News Agency: Dozens of activists marched through central London on Wednesday to protest the ongoing war and ethnic cleansing in Sudan, accusing Western governments of fueling the conflict through arms sales and political support. The demonstration began at 10 Downing Street and proceeded to the Foreign Ministry, with protesters demanding an immediate halt to British arms exports to Sudan.

The rally comes amid growing international outrage over the war between Sudan’s Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which has killed thousands and displaced millions. Activists say Western silence and continued military support have made foreign governments complicit in atrocities committed against the Sudanese people.

Protesters carried banners and blocked streets, calling for urgent international intervention. The march later surrounded the OWO restaurant, where British MPs were reportedly meeting, before ending peacefully following police arrival.

Muhammad, a Sudanese protester, said: “Western powers are the main supporters of this war. They fund and arm those killing our people.” Natasha, an American tourist from Ohio who joined the protest spontaneously, added: “Words are not enough — people must take action.”

Activists also cited evidence of British military aid found in Sudan and criticized the UAE’s alleged support for the RSF, linking it to strategic interests in Sudan’s gold reserves. The protest highlighted growing frustration with Western policies that, according to demonstrators, enable war crimes and obstruct peace efforts.

