Congo hosts first annual interfaith gathering led by Shiite Council

AhlulBayt News Agency: An interfaith gathering promoting unity and coexistence among different faith communities has been held in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, with the active participation of the country’s Shiite community.

Organized by the Supreme Council of Shiites in Congo-Kinshasa, the event marked the first annual round of interfaith dialogue and brought together a wide range of religious figures, including Islamic scholars, priests, and representatives of various religious minorities, at the Al-Rasul (PBUH) Mosque. The gathering received broad coverage in local and regional media.

The ceremony was also attended by ambassadors from several Islamic countries — including Iran, Pakistan, Sudan, and Egypt — as well as members of the Congolese National Assembly and government officials.

In his address, Sheikh Abu Jafar Issa Mbaki, head of the Supreme Council of Shiites of Congo, welcomed the participants and presented an overview of the council’s decade-long achievements. He emphasized that “Islam is a religion of compassion and forgiveness,” adding that its true message is embodied in peaceful coexistence and cultural harmony with followers of all faiths.

Established in 2015, the Supreme Council of Shiites of Congo-Kinshasa includes twenty principal members and oversees numerous mosques and cultural centers in Kinshasa. The organization represents a growing community of over 800 active and more than 3,000 affiliated Shiite members in the Congolese capital.

