Over 460 people reportedly found slain in hospital in Sudan

AhlulBayt News Agency: More than 460 patients and companions were reportedly found slain in a maternity hospital amid reports of continued atrocities against civilians in Sudan's El Fasher, UN humanitarians said Wednesday.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said an analysis of satellite imagery has corroborated new evidence of continuing mass killings in El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur state, during the 48 hours following the Sunday takeover by the Rapid Support Forces, Xinhua news agency reported.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has verified 185 attacks on health care in Sudan, with 1,204 deaths and 416 injuries of health workers and patients since the start of the conflict in April 2023, excluding the latest attacks. This year alone, 966 people have died in 49 attacks.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported that more than 36,000 people fled El Fasher between Sunday and Tuesday. The IOM said local sources reported that due to insecurity and a lack of transport options, thousands of people remain stranded and are unable to flee from the capital.

OCHA said it is coordinating life-saving assistance about 40 km away with partners in Tawila, where displaced families are being hosted at overcrowded sites, lacking adequate shelter, sanitation and privacy, urgently in need of shelter, food, water, health care and protection.

UN Under-Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher approved on Wednesday a 20 million US dollar allocation from the Central Emergency Response Fund for Sudan to support the scaling up of emergency aid in Tawila and other locations in Sudan's Darfur and Kordofan regions. The amount comes on top of the 27 million dollars already allocated from the fund in 2025.

