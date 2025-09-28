UAE reaffirms commitment to two-state solution at UNGA

AhlulBayt News Agency: The United Arab Emirates has reiterated its support for the two-state solution as the only path to resolving the Palestinian crisis.

According to Mehr, addressing the UN General Assembly, Emirati Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Lana Nasibah stressed that the establishment of an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel is essential and must be realized. She highlighted the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza and affirmed that the UAE will continue its contributions despite restrictions and obstacles on the ground.

Turning to Sudan, Nasibah expressed the UAE’s support for the Sudanese people, urging an immediate end to hostilities to create conditions for peace and stability.

