UNGA adopts five resolutions in favor of Palestine

AhlulBayt News Agency: The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has adopted, by an overwhelming majority, five resolutions in favor of Palestine—a move that reflects growing support within the international community for the rights of the Palestinian people as they continue to suffer under Israeli occupation.

During its session on Friday, the UNGA approved a resolution concerning assistance to Palestinian refugees. The resolution passed with 151 votes in favor. Eighteen countries abstained, and ten countries, including the United States, voted against it.

The second resolution commended the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) for its efforts to support Palestinian refugees, and renewed its mandate until the end of June 2029. This resolution was adopted with 145 votes in favor.

The resolution underscored UNRWA’s vital role in providing essential education, health, relief, and social services to Palestinian refugees, as well as delivering life-saving humanitarian assistance across all its areas of operation in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, and the occupied Palestinian territories, particularly in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Al-Quds.

It also warned of the serious humanitarian consequences of any attempt to dismantle UNRWA or restrict its operations. The resolution expressed concern over an Israeli law already enacted to end UNRWA’s mandate, urging the regime to adhere to its international commitments.

The third resolution, concerning the property of Palestinian refugees and the revenues derived from it, was approved by 157 votes in favor.

The fourth resolution, regarding Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Al-Quds and the occupied Syrian Golan, was adopted with 146 votes in favor.

The fifth resolution, concerning the work of the Special Committee to Investigate Israeli Practices Affecting the Human Rights of the Palestinian People and Other Arabs of the Occupied Territories, was adopted with 88 votes in favor.

Although resolutions passed by the UNGA are non-binding, they reflect the global community’s growing support for the rights of the Palestinian people and Israel’s increasing isolation on the international stage.

.......................

End/ 257