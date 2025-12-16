UN General Assembly adopts resolution confirming Palestinian right to self-determination by overwhelming majority

AhlulBayt News Agency: The United Nations General Assembly today, Monday, adopted a resolution by an overwhelming majority, affirming the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination.

164 countries voted in favor of the resolution, while 8 countries voted against it: Israel, the United States, Micronesia, Argentina, Paraguay, Papua New Guinea, Palau, and Nauru. 9 countries abstained from voting: Ecuador, Togo, Tonga, Panama, Fiji, Cameroon, Marshall Islands, Samoa, and South Sudan.

Observers noted that the presence of far-right governments in Argentina, Paraguay, and Ecuador prevented these countries from supporting the resolution, as well as other UN resolutions related to human rights in general.

The adoption of the resolution represents an international stance rejecting all Israeli occupation and settlement practices that hinder the Palestinian people’s ability to exercise their right to self-determination and live with dignity in their independent state. The resolution also references the International Court of Justice ruling, which confirmed that Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories is illegal and must end immediately due to its serious consequences on the Palestinians’ ability to exercise their UN-guaranteed right to self-determination under international law.

Palestine’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Riyad Mansour, welcomed the resolution and the overwhelming vote in its favor, expressing gratitude to the countries that supported it and emphasizing the near-universal international consensus on the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination.

