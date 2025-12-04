UNGA President Baerbock urges decisive action on Palestine after 78 years of deadlock

AhlulBayt News Agency: The President of the UN General Assembly, Annalena Baerbock, stated that the time has come to take decisive steps regarding the Palestinian issue, which has persisted for decades, urging member states not to leave United Nations decisions as mere words on paper.

In her speech at a General Assembly session held yesterday (Tuesday) under the agenda item "The Question of Palestine," Baerbock pointed out that the Palestinian issue has almost always been on the General Assembly’s agenda since the founding of the United Nations, saying: "For 78 years, the Palestinian people have been deprived of their inalienable rights, especially their right to self-determination. It is time to end this decades-long deadlock."

Baerbock referred to the crimes of the occupation in Gaza, which led to the martyrdom of tens of thousands, most of whom were children and women. She also highlighted that the ongoing aggression in the West Bank, including Jerusalem, undermines the possibility of establishing a Palestinian state.

She emphasized that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict cannot be resolved through illegal occupation, de facto or de jure annexation, or forced displacement, stressing that UN resolutions provide the framework necessary for a two-state solution.

She also emphasized that humanitarian aid must continue to flow in the field without obstacles or excuses, in accordance with the commitments made in the ceasefire agreements.

She added, "The pursuit of peace, stability, and justice in the Middle East requires the United Nations."

Baerbock called on member states to engage in this process within the framework of the United Nations Charter and to fulfill the promises they have made.

She concluded: "Let us remember again, the right to self-determination and the right of every human being to live in peace, security, and dignity in their own state, free from war, occupation, and violence, is not a privilege to be earned, but a right to be protected."

