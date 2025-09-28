Oman urges global sanctions on Israel, calls for recognition of Palestine at UNGA

AhlulBayt News Agency: Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi urged international sanctions against the Zionist regime and called for global recognition of Palestine during his address to the UN General Assembly.

“The Sultanate of Oman is convinced that a just peace is a fundamental pillar for sustainable security, stability, and development. From this perspective, the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital must be at the forefront of strategic priorities in the pursuit of just and lasting peace in the Middle East," he said.

“In this context, the recognition of the State of Palestine stands as the most crucial step in this critical phase of the Palestinian cause."

“Oman expresses its deep appreciation to the governments that have taken this important step — one that reinforces respect for international law and aligns with the Charter of the United Nations and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Recognising Palestine also reflects the international community’s commitment to the two-state solution, as outlined in UN resolutions, the outcomes of the Two-State Solution Conference, and the New York Declaration under the auspices of the United Nations."

“Oman remains firmly committed to its consistent policy of working toward peace and security in the region. It has a record of notable initiatives and achievements in this regard, and it continues to engage constructively with all parties and partners in pursuit of this noble goal, for the benefit of all."

“Today, we celebrate eighty years since the establishment of the United Nations, this global institution that embodies our collective commitment to peace and the peaceful and legal resolution of conflicts through dialogue."

“Yet, despite the many calls from the international community, Israel continues to disregard international appeals, refusing to engage in serious dialogue that could lead to a just and comprehensive solution. Its continued use of force and disregard for reason threaten the credibility of the international system."

“Therefore, our shared responsibility demands that we intensify our efforts and apply effective pressure to bring Israel to the negotiating table, and to make it clear that the path to peace cannot be forged through coercion or the imposition of facts on the ground — but rather through mutual understanding and respect for international law and the rights of peoples."

“The Sultanate of Oman calls upon the international community to adopt measures that limit the Israeli government’s ability to continue its policies of genocide, destruction, and illegal occupation of Palestinian land, and its ongoing policies of starvation and blockade against the Palestinian people and the obstruction of humanitarian aid."

“From this very podium, Oman calls for a global peaceful campaign to lift the siege and the injustice imposed on the Palestinian people, and to secure their freedom through the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state."

“Rooted in its unwavering principles of supporting peace, regional stability, and its categorical rejection of any violation of state sovereignty, the Sultanate of Oman reaffirms its solidarity with the State of Qatar, supporting its right to take the necessary measures to protect its security and sovereignty. We renew our condemnation of the Israeli aggression against Qatar on September 9 of this year."

“We also renew our condemnation of Israeli aggressions against Iran, Yemen, Syria, and Lebanon, and we call for sanctions to be imposed on Israel in response to its blatant violations of international law and its unlawful encroachments on the sovereignty of states."

“The international community — particularly the Permanent Members of the Security Council — must empower the Secretary-General of the United Nations to fulfill his mandate in line with the purposes of the UN Charter, particularly in the areas of international peace and security."

.....................

End/ 257