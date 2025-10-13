Iran summons Omani Charge d’Affaires over false reports

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Charge d’Affaires of the Omani Embassy in Tehran on Sunday to protest rumors suggesting that two deaths in Oman were caused by mineral water imported from Iran.

According to IRNA, the meeting was held by Abdul Rasoul Shabibi, head of the Ministry’s Second Persian Gulf Department, following what Tehran described as baseless and misleading reports by some Omani media outlets.

Shabibi lodged an official protest over the negative media atmosphere surrounding Iranian-made mineral water and urged swift clarification of the facts.

“It is inappropriate that an incident unrelated to drinking water—one that was actually a family criminal case driven by revenge—be used as grounds to tarnish the reputation of an Iranian product,” Shabibi said.

The Omani Charge d’Affaires, while underscoring the importance of maintaining the strong and friendly ties between Iran and Oman, pledged to report the matter to the relevant authorities in Muscat as soon as possible.

According to reliable information, the deaths of an Omani citizen and a domestic worker were criminal in nature and had no connection to the consumption of Iranian mineral water.

