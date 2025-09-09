Iran, Oman urge global action to end Israeli war on Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Iranian and Omani foreign ministers have stressed the need for implementation of “drastic action” on the part of the international community towards stopping the Israeli regime’s now-23-month-old war of genocide on the Gaza Strip.

Abbas Araghchi and his Omani counterpart Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi appealed for international action against Israel during a phone call on Monday.

They additionally laid emphasis on the necessity of transfer of direly-needed humanitarian supplies to Gaza’s two-million-plus population.

The genocide has so far claimed the lives of more than 64,500 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

The brutal onslaught has left thousands of others unaccounted for, either trapped under the rubble or subjected to forced disappearance.

Simultaneously, the regime has been weaponizing starvation by imposing a near-total siege on the entire territory, a method responsible for hundreds of deaths.

The conversation came amid the regime’s most ferocious campaign yet throughout the genocide, which has been seeking to enforce Israeli occupation on Gaza City, the coastal sliver’s largest urban area, since last month.

Leading the assault, the Israeli military has so far razed at least 50 residential towers throughout the area after issuing last-minute evacuation warnings. Trying to justify the campaign, Tel Aviv has branded the civilian structures as “terrorist high-rises.”

It has also claimed that the city’s residents could leave for “humanitarian zones” in the south. Gaza’s civil defense officials have, however, roundly dismissed the claim, asserting that there were absolutely no safe places left throughout the Palestinian territory for the war-hit Gazans to flee to.

Araghchi and Al Busaidi, meanwhile, underlined the imperative nature of prosecution of the regime’s criminal officials.

They also addressed other matters of regional and international significance.

