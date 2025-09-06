Iranian FM urges Europe to counter actions undermining diplomacy

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said that in accordance with its responsibilities under UN Security Council Resolution 2231 and the Iran nuclear deal, Europe is expected to counter measures that undermine diplomacy.

Araghchi made the remarks on late on Thursday in Doha, Qatar, during a meeting with Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and coordinator of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal.

The two sides discussed the latest developments concerning Iran’s nuclear issue, particularly the recent move by the three European signatories of the JCPOA – France, Britain, and Germany, collectively known as the European Troika or E3 – to revive previously cancelled UN Security Council resolutions. They also addressed ongoing cooperation between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

On August 28, the European Troika submitted a letter to the UN Security Council to activate the Dispute Resolution Mechanism (DRM), also referred to as the Snapback Mechanism, under the JCPOA.

Calling the E3’s move “unlawful,” Araghchi reminded Kallas of her responsibilities, saying that based on its duties defined in UN Security Council Resolution 2231 and the JCPOA, the EU is expected to neutralize any move against diplomacy.

He reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to diplomacy, emphasizing that the country is serious about pursuing a diplomatic path.

Kallas responded by saying that diplomacy remains the only viable route to address the concerns of all parties and stressed the importance of allowing more time for diplomatic efforts.

Both sides agreed to continue discussions in the coming days and weeks.

