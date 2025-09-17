Foreign Ministry: US policies toward Iran are interventionist, hypocritical

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Foreign Ministry has condemned the United States for its “aggressive and criminal interference” in Iran’s internal affairs after the State Department issued a statement on the anniversary of the riots that gripped Iran in September 2022.

The Foreign Ministry on Tuesday night described the State Department’s statement as rife with hypocrisy, deceit, and insolence.

“No rational and patriotic Iranian will accept claims of friendship from a regime that has a long record of meddling in Iran’s affairs and committing various crimes against Iranians,” the ministry said.

It named several cases showing the US’s hostility toward Iran over the past decades, including the 1953 coup, collaboration with Iraq’s toppled regime of Saddam Hussein in its war with Iran in the 1980s and the use of chemical weapons against Iranian citizens in that conflict, the shooting down of an Iranian passenger plane in 1988, the imposition of harsh sanctions, and cooperation with Israel this year in attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities and the killing of scientists, military officials, women, and children.

The ministry further said that the US, as the largest supporter of the Israeli regime—which has killed over 65,000 innocent people, mostly women and children in Gaza in less than two years—and as a government where racism and racial discrimination are embedded in its political and governance culture, has no legitimacy to comment on the noble concepts of human rights.

The Iranian people, aware and discerning, evaluate American politicians’ human rights claims based on their deceitful and criminal measures across the globe, especially in West Asia, it noted, adding that the Iranians will never forget or forgive the continued illegal interventions and brutal crimes committed by the US against their country.

