Iranian FM spokesman hopes Doha summit will be turning point for regional security

AhlulBayt News Agency: Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeel Baghaei says the Doha summit could serve as a turning point in the collective efforts of regional and Islamic countries to ensure security and stability in the West Asia region.

Baghaei, who is part of the Iranian delegation attending the emergency meeting of Arab and Islamic countries in Doha, Qatar, made the remarks in an interview with IRIB on Monday.

He said, "During this meeting, the draft text of the summit statement was distributed. This gathering provided an opportunity for bilateral meetings between the Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his counterparts. Discussions were held with the foreign ministers of Pakistan, Lebanon, Somalia, Egypt, and several other nations. In these talks, we not only addressed the bilateral relations of the Islamic Republic of Iran with these countries but also discussed regional developments."

Baghaei added, "Among the regional developments, the most important issue is the ongoing genocide in Gaza and the urgent need for action at both the regional and international levels to halt this atrocity and support the oppressed Palestinian people."

Referring to the timing of this meeting, which occurred less than a week after the Israeli regime attacked Qatar, Baghaei said, “A significant number of Islamic countries participated at the level of presidents and heads of government. This is important because Islamic and regional nations are beginning to understand the threat they face. They recognize that if Islamic and regional countries do not take decisive action to curb the expansionism and warmongering of the Zionist regime, similar attacks could happen to any country in any part of the region.”

Regarding the impact of meetings like the Doha summit on future regional developments, he noted, “This depends on how the Islamic and regional countries respond. We have been witnessing a horrific and unprecedented genocide in occupied Palestine for the past two years. Despite various international meetings, including those among Islamic countries, we have unfortunately not seen any effective action to stop these crimes. Therefore, it is natural that public opinion both in the region and worldwide expects tangible steps to be taken."

"Perhaps the first of these steps should be the suspension of diplomatic and economic relations between Islamic countries and the Zionist regime. This is the minimum expectation that exists,” he added.

An emergency meeting of Arab and Islamic countries is taking place in Doha at the request of Qatar to discuss the military aggression of the Israeli regime against its territory. Masoud Pezeshkian, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, is also in attendance at the summit of heads of state.

Pezeshkian arrived in Doha on Monday, where he joined other heads of state from member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League (AL) for the emergency summit.

The Iranian president addressed the summit on Monday. He condemned the Israeli attack on Qatar as a blatant act of terrorism and a violation of all international norms, warning that no country in the region will be immune unless they unite to confront the occupying regime.

...................

End/ 257