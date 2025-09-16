Pakistan Senator: “Whoever is not with Gaza today, is not with God”

AhlulBayt News Agency: He said humanity today is being crushed between the grinding stones of tyranny and oppression, largely driven by what he described as the “decadent and oppressive” culture of the West. “For years people thought Western progress had turned the world into a paradise, but in reality, its ugly face was hidden behind media propaganda. When they insult our Holy Prophet (PBUH), they expose the true nakedness of their civilization,” he said, pointing to the ongoing genocide in Gaza as evidence of Western brutality.

Allama Nasir Abbas asserted that the U.S. cannot be trusted, accusing Washington of complicity in Israel’s recent attack in Qatar that killed resistance leaders. He noted that even after Qatar provided former U.S. President Donald Trump with a $400 million aircraft, an attack still took place.

“The Qur’an makes it clear that befriending the Zionists and Christians in their aggression is forbidden. Whoever aligns with them becomes one of them,” he added, denouncing Western civilization as one of “humiliation, betrayal, cowardice, and disrespect for humanity.”

Turning to Pakistan’s internal challenges, the MWM leader expressed deep concern over the devastation caused by floods in Jallapur Pirwala and Alipur, where thousands of families have lost loved ones, homes, and livelihoods. He criticized government incompetence and corruption for repeatedly exposing citizens to disaster without adequate planning or protective measures.

“Instead of suppressing news of the floods, the state should inform the public so people can step forward to help the victims,” he stressed.

“Our people have lost children, daughters, women, and men to these floods. Their hearts are broken. We must feel their pain and cannot remain indifferent,” Allama Nasir Abbas said, calling for urgent national solidarity with both Gaza and flood-hit Pakistanis.