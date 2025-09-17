Photos: President of Pakistan’s Ummat-e-Wahida Party Visits ABNA News Agency

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen Mohammad Amin Shaheedi, President of the Ummat-e-Wahida Party of Pakistan and member of the General Assembly of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, visited the editorial office of the AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA). During the visit, he was briefed on the activities and operations of the news agency. A meeting was also held between Hujjat al-Islam Shaheedi and Hassan Sadraei Aref, Editor-in-Chief of ABNA, where discussions focused on exploring mutual capacities and enhancing cooperation across various fields.