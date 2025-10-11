Iran emerges stronger after 12-day war, says First Vice President

AhlulBayt News Agency: First Vice President Mohammadreza Aref says that any hostile act against Iran has strengthened the unity and amity in Iran.

He made the remarks on Thursday on the occasion of the World Post Day, emphasizing that the unity and amity of Iranian people bolstered the pillars of the Islamic Establishment during the recent war of aggression imposed by the Zionist regime and the US.

The aggressors assumed they could dismantle the Islamic Republic within three or four days, but their plans failed, Aref underlined.

He recalled a meeting with the UN secretary general in which Antonio Guterres acknowledged that the 12-day conflict had “closed the file” on attempts to topple Iran’s government.

The vice president noted that Iran’s adversaries have sought to undermine the Islamic Republic since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, but every hostile act has only strengthened national unity and resilience.

Aref added that Iran today is stronger and more cohesive than before the 12-day defense.

“We are not worried about confrontation, but we do not seek it either,” he said, underlining the need for calm for the Iranian people as they continue to endure unjust US sanctions.

“We are not a warmongering nation and have never initiated a war. But now the enemy knows that if it attacks, it will be the one pleading for a ceasefire,” the vice president stated.

On June 13, the Zionist regime launched an unprovoked war of aggression against Iran, targeting military, nuclear, and residential areas for 12 consecutive days. The United States later escalated the conflict by striking three of Iran’s nuclear sites in Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan on June 22.

Iran’s Armed Forces delivered an immediate and forceful response. The IRGC Aerospace Force carried out 22 waves of retaliatory missile strikes under Operation True Promise III, inflicting significant damage and heavy losses on cities across the occupied territories.

In retaliation for the US attacks, Iranian forces also targeted al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar —the largest American military installation in West Asia— with a barrage of missiles.

The confrontation came to an end on June 24, when a ceasefire was enforced.

