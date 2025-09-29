Maintenance department start removing sarans from streets leading to Al-Abbas holy shrine

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Maintenance and Engineering Construction Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine has begun the work of removing the sarans from the streets leading to the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him).

The head of the Central Maintenance Division, Engineer Dhulfiqar Aref, said, "The division's staff have begun removing the sarans from the streets leading to the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) with the approach of the end of summer."

He added, "The Saran was set up to reduce sunlight for the visitors, and after it is taken down, it will be stored to be reinstalled in the next season, God willing."

These works are part of the continuous efforts of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine to elevate the level of services provided to the visitors of Imam al-Hussayn and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them), especially during the million-visitors Ziyarat.



