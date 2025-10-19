IRGC Aerospace Force unveils upgraded Emad, Ghadr missiles

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force unveiled upgraded versions of its Emad and Ghadr ballistic missiles on Saturday during a televised program showcasing Iran’s underground missile bases.

According to the report, the newly upgraded Emad and Ghadr missiles feature enhanced operational capabilities. The Ghadr missile is now equipped with electronic countermeasure systems to improve its survivability against enemy defenses, while the Emad missile has undergone upgrades that make it fully operational and more accurate.

According to Mehr, the unveiling is part of the IRGC’s ongoing efforts to strengthen Iran’s strategic deterrence and demonstrate its advances in missile technology.

