IRGC Navy Chief: Decision to close Strait of Hormuz lies with senior Iranian officials

AhlulBayt News Agency: Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy, said that the decision to open or close the Strait of Hormuz rests solely with Iran’s senior officials, underscoring the waterway’s global strategic significance.

According to Mehr, calling the strait “the world’s energy artery,” Tangsiri noted that Iran has consistently ensured its security and kept it open. “However,” he asked, “is it logical that the world benefits from this strait while Iran does not?”

He warned about the environmental risks posed by nuclear-powered vessels in the Persian Gulf, recalling a past collision between a Japanese ship and a US submarine that led to oil leakage and ecological harm.

The admiral also criticized the presence of foreign military forces in the region, saying they “create enmity to justify their continued presence.”

“Iran has not attacked any country in the past 300 years,” he said. “We do not seek hostility, but we will firmly defend our national interests.”

Tangsiri emphasized that the final decision regarding the Strait of Hormuz depends on the level of external pressure on Iran’s oil exports and rests with the country’s top decision-makers.

Highlighting Iran’s defense achievements, he said the country has achieved “full military self-sufficiency.”

“Today, we are proud to be among the nations capable of exporting missiles, drones, and naval vessels,” he concluded.

