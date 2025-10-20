IRGC commander: Iran, Yemen united against imperialism, Zionism

AhlulBayt News Agency: Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Major General Mohammad Pakpour has expressed Iran’s readiness to expand strategic cooperation with Yemen in confronting imperialism and supporting Palestine and Gaza.

In a message of condolence to Brigadier General Youssef Hassan Al-Madani, Chief of Staff of the Yemeni Armed Forces, Pakpour paid tribute to the late Major General Mohammed Abdul Karim Al-Ghamari, who was recently martyred. He said Al-Ghamari’s martyrdom would further strengthen the determination of Yemen’s resilient and courageous people to continue their resistance against regional enemies and to defend the oppressed.

According to Mehr, Pakpour noted that Yemen’s steadfast struggle is part of a wider front of regional resistance movements pursuing justice and defending the Palestinian cause, particularly the people of Gaza. He stressed that such sacrifices reinforce the shared resolve to confront global imperialism and international Zionism, emphasizing that the Islamic Republic of Iran remains fully prepared to deepen strategic and military cooperation with the Yemeni Armed Forces to counter common threats.

Earlier, Yemen’s military leadership mourned Al-Ghamari’s martyrdom, describing it as a sacrifice made “on the road to al-Quds,” and vowed that the “Israeli enemy will pay the price for its crime.”

........................

End/ 257