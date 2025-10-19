  1. Home
Imam Khamenei condoles demise of former IRGC senior General Afshar

19 October 2025 - 08:02
Source: Khamenei.ir
Imam Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, has expressed his condolences on the passing of the late mujahid, Alireza Afshar, in a message to his friends, family and colleagues.

The text of his message is as follows:

In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful

I offer my condolences on the passing of the mujahid commander, the late Alireza Afshar (may God’s mercy be upon him), to his honorable family, friends, and colleagues. Mr. Afshar was a veteran of the Islamic Revolution and a senior manager in the Jihad of Construction organization in its first years. I pray for divine mercy and Almighty God’s forgiveness for him.

Sayyid Ali Khamenei
Mehr 26, 1404
[October 18, 2025]

